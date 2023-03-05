OBITUARY Brandi Reese-Polk Mar 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Brandi Reese-Polk, 40, a resident of Salt Lake City, Utah who died on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Brandi Reese-Polk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts Law