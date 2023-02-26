OBITUARY Brady S. Bowen Feb 26, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Brady S. Bowen, 49, who died on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Brady Bowen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save