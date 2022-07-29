Bradley Joseph Broussard

Bradley Joseph Broussard

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Bradley Joseph Broussard, 65, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He passed away on July 26, 2022.

Rev. Fr. Andrew Schumacher, Pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau, will be the celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

