A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Bradley Joseph Broussard, 65, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He passed away on July 26, 2022.
Rev. Fr. Andrew Schumacher, Pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau, will be the celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.
Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers on Friday, July 29, 2022. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Brad was born on June 29, 1957, in San Antonio, Texas, on Lackland Airforce Base as the first-born child to Beatrice and Cecil Broussard. He grew up in New Iberia where he attended Catholic High School, graduating in 1975. He then went on to attend Louisiana State University where he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity. He remained an avid LSU fan and shared his love for the Tigers with his children.
Upon graduation from college, he began working in the oil and gas industry, ultimately establishing his own land brokerage firm, Bradley Broussard Land Services, where he proudly served not only south Louisiana but oil companies nationwide. With a strong background in oil, gas and real estate, Brad traveled throughout the country to give speeches and educate many different organizations about his field.
Brad embraced his community in many different areas. Not only as a small business owner, but also by serving as president of Our Lady of Fatima School Board, a member of Petroleum Club Board of Directors and Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, a graduate of Leadership Lafayette and an avid member and past king of the Krewe of Bonaparte.
He was truly a “people-person” and always left anyone he met with a smile, a fist-bump or a joke. He loved telling jokes so much that he competed in and won the International Cajun Joke Telling Contest in 2005. He was quick-witted, hilariously funny and never met a stranger. His love for life and family was infectious.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathleen Breaux Broussard; daughter Caroline Broussard Carroll, MD, (Alexander); sons Andrew Charles Broussard, MD, (Alaina) and Matthew Joseph Broussard; grandchildren Gray Alexander Carroll and Kathryn Flynn Carroll; parents Cecil and Beatrice Broussard; sisters Beth Broussard Allison (Don) and Beatrice Broussard Reddeck (Anthony); brothers John Barton Broussard (Tracy) and Brumby Joseph Broussard (Misti); godchildren Aubrey Allison (Adam Waggenspack), Bradley Carter Broussard and Jacob Warren Fenstermaker; and many other nieces, nephews and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Kathryn Broussard and brother Cecil Charles Broussard Jr.
Pallbearers will be McIntyre Bridges, MD, Bart Broussard, Brumby Broussard, Stuart Clark, Mark Hebert, John Morganti, Tony Reddeck and Kel Villarrubia.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Allison, R.J. Boutte, Edward Breaux, MD, E. Paul Breaux III, MD, Michael Breaux, John Fenstermaker, Mark Miller, Thad Minaldi and Richard Murff.
The family would like to thank the staff, volunteers and caregivers of Calcutta House and Hospice of Acadiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana, Our Lady of Fatima School for maintenance of the Mary Kathryn Broussard Garden and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Bradley Broussard.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Bradley Joseph Broussard and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA.