OBITUARY Bouphaphanh Boulomyothalath Mar 28, 2023

Funeral services are pending for Bouphaphanh Boulomyothalath, 53, who died at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Our of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.