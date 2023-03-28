Funeral services are pending for Bouphaphanh Boulomyothalath, 53, who died at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Our of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Bouphaphanh Boulomyothalath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags