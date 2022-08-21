Bouaphanh Kittikoune (Homduangphachanh)

Bouaphanh Kittikoune (Homduangphachanh)

Bouaphanh Kittikoune (Homduangphachanh), known as “Mae,” “Mae Thao,” “Mae Yaa,” 99, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 18, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at David Funeral Chapel with a Buddhist ceremony conducted by Wat Thammarattanaram. Cremation to follow service.

To plant a tree in memory of Bouaphanh Kittikoune as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

