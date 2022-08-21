Bouaphanh Kittikoune (Homduangphachanh), known as “Mae,” “Mae Thao,” “Mae Yaa,” 99, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 18, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at David Funeral Chapel with a Buddhist ceremony conducted by Wat Thammarattanaram. Cremation to follow service.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, and resume service time begins at noon on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
She was born in Khongsendone, Laos, October 1, 1922, the oldest daughter of the late Chanhhome and Duang Homduangphachanh along with six siblings. She married Thietiam Kittikoune and had three children, son Sengthong, son Khamseng and daughter Keophila. At an early age she became a widow and never remarried.
She was strong, determined, independent and a caretaker. When Sengthong and Khamseng established themselves, they knew they had to bring their mother and sister to the United States.
In 1989, she traveled to the United States and lived in Iberia Parish, where she raised her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a pillar of Wat Thammarattanaram and the Laotian community.
Throughout her life Bouaphanh was devoted to her family and taking care of others. She loved her family and friends and instilled good values in her children and grandchildren that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Bouaphanh’s children, son Sengthong Kittikoune (Veha), son Khamseng Homduangphachanh (Khamsamay) and daughter Keophila Rajavong (Khone) gave her a host of grandchildren.
She is survived by eight grandchildren, Wasana Thanakone (Souk), Kaimany Somphathai (Gee Kounlavong), Alee Khambounleuang (Phonh), Benny Homduangphachanh, Nasly Homduangphachanh, Dallas Kittikoune (Mok Sengsoulichanh), Roby Homduangphachanh and Lucky Kittikoune. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Tuna Rajavong (Tyson Nguyen), Victor Thanakone, Meme Rajavong, Skye Thanakone, Kaili Somphathai, Addisyn Khambounleuang and Ella Kittikoune. As well as one great-great-grandchild Shiloh Nguyen. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thietiam Kittikoune; son Khamseng Homduangphachanh; parents Chanhhome and Duang Homduangphachanh; and six siblings.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Rajapho for his care. She will be always remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and whose greatest passion was helping others. This is only goodbye for now.