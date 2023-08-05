Bonnie Howard Watkins

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Bonnie H. Watkins, 84, at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor with Father Brian Harrington officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre’ Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at David Funeral Home in New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Bonnie passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones, after a 14-year battle with dementia.
A native of Weeks Island, Bonnie was born on November 17, 1938, to the late William Howard and Sadie Stroud Howard. She married the love of her life, George L. Watkins Jr., on December 6, 1958.
Bonnie was a gentle, kind and soft-spoken woman. She always had a big infectious smile on her face and was loved and adored by everyone who knew her. Bonnie enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She loved spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters Teri Davidson (Chris) and Monique Fritz (David); her grandchildren Jenna Watkins (Dakuiry Palmisano), Seth Davidson (Catherine Hanson) and Tyler Davidson (Emma Middleman); and numerous nieces and nephews all of whom she loved so much.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband George L. Watkins Jr.; and her siblings Minnie Lasseigne, Juanita Jolet, L.A. Howard and Chester Howard.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are David Fritz, Chris Davidson, Seth Davidson, Tyler Davidson, Tras Lasseigne and Jeff Jolet.
The family would like to thank Acadian Hospice for all the kindness and support they shared with the family during this most trying time, especially Dana Summers and Serena Bailey. They would also like to thank all the caregivers that loved and cared for her throughout the years.