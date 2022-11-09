OBITUARY Bob P. Gary Sr. Nov 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Bob Paul Gary Sr., 62, who died at 1:31 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.Fields Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gary Sr. Funeral Home Funeral Service Bob Paul New Iberia Field Arrangement