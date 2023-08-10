Blanche A. Segura

JEANERETTE—Funeral services will be conducted for Blanche A. Segura, 69, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel of Jeanerette with Pastor Craig Matthew officiating. Entombment will follow on a later date.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

