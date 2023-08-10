JEANERETTE—Funeral services will be conducted for Blanche A. Segura, 69, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel of Jeanerette with Pastor Craig Matthew officiating. Entombment will follow on a later date.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
A native and a lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Blanche Segura passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Blanche loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino. She also enjoyed listening and dancing to her favorite music. Her favorite pastime was spoiling all her grandchildren.
Blanche is survived by her former husband Francis “Wayne” Segura; her seven children, Michelle LeBlanc, Robert Segura (Mary), Angela Jack (Ray Jr.), Anthony Segura (LaStaysha), John C. Segura, Dawn Marie Segura (Brian Ardoin), Amber Coronel Escudero (Javier); twenty-one grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Cora Perez Migues and four siblings, Sidney Bonin, Lionel Bonin, Ray Bonin and Robert Bonin.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Robert Segura, Anthony Segura, John Segura, Lawrence Butler, Nicholas LeBlanc, Skyler Segura, Robert Segura Jr., Kaleb Segura, Anthony Johnson and Derwin Segura.
The family would like to thank Acadian Hospice for the care and support they shared with them during this most difficult time.