Blake James Chastant

Funeral services will be held for Blake James Chastant, 38, at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Pastor Steven Desormeaux officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.  

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, November 4, 2022.

