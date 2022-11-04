Funeral services will be held for Blake James Chastant, 38, at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Pastor Steven Desormeaux officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, November 4, 2022.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Blake passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home.
Blake was a fearless traveler, he never met a stranger and he loved with all of his heart. He truly lived his life to the fullest. He traveled across the United States working as an auto mechanic and he was also a jack of all trades. Blake enjoyed exploring new places and he had a good time whether he was with friends or on his own. If you ever had the pleasure of receiving one of his amazing hugs, you know exactly how meaningful they were. His hugs were truly the best. He was also a comedian. Blake could make people laugh in just about any situation. He always managed to have a smile on his face no matter how hard life would get. He adored his nieces Charlie and Riley. He will be greatly missed by all of his loved ones.
He is survived by his father Randy Chastant of Loreauville; mother Janie Chastant of New Iberia; sister Brooksie Chastant and fiancé Spencer Desormeaux of New Iberia; two nieces, Charlie Desormeaux and Riley Desormeaux of New Iberia; maternal grandfather John Melancon Sr.; aunt and godmother Jeanine Albert and husband Roland of St. Martinville; aunts Lucy Dorcey and husband Vince of Loreauville, Karen Devillier and husband Dwight of Loreauville and Linda M. Picard and husband Chris of Loreauville; uncle and godfather Henry Chastant and wife Sandra of Loreauville; uncle Kevin Chastant and wife Tracy of Jeanerette; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Jean B. Chastant and Gale D. Chastant; maternal grandmother Juliette P. Melancon; uncles John Melancon Jr. and Karl Chastant; aunt Jeannie Chastant; and cousin Nichole Marie Chastant.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Cody Albert, Quinn Latiolais, Bryce Richard, Vince Dorsey, Tyson Chastant and Nicholas Chastant.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bryson Chastant, Spencer Desormeaux, Roland Albert, Jordan Melancon and Henry Chastant.