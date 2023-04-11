OBITUARY Billy Ray Johnson Apr 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Billy Ray Johnson, 75, who died on Monday, April 10, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Billy Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save