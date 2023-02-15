A funeral service will be held for Billie Landry Segura, 57, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday.

