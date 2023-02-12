OBITUARY Billie L. Segura Feb 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Billie Landry Segura, 57, who died on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Billie Segura as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save