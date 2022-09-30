Beverly Jacquet Ubbes

Beverly Ann Jacquet Ubbes, 64, was born on January 21, 1958, in New Iberia. She was a native of New Iberia and a resident of Fort Worth, Texas for many years. 

She departed this life on August 31, 2022, at Community Health Care of Texas in Fort Worth, Texas following a brief illness.

