Beverly Jacquet Ubbes

Beverly Ann Jacquet Ubbes, 64, was born on January 21, 1958, in New Iberia. She was a native of New Iberia and a resident of Fort Worth, Texas for many years.
She departed this life on August 31, 2022, at Community Health Care of Texas in Fort Worth, Texas following a brief illness.
She was baptized at an early age at Mount Zion Baptist Church, where she retained her membership until she and her husband relocated to Harlingen, Texas in 1989. Later, she married Joseph Frank Ubbes in El Paso, Texas.
She leaves to mourn two sons, Joseph and Ricky Jacquet of Fort Worth, Texas; longtime companion Dallas Larned of Fort Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Kendrick Lee Reed, Kierian Joseph Jacquet-Viana, Kalyssa Leiondra Jacquet-Viana, Keiara Viana and their father Robert Viana all of New Iberia; uncles Alfred (Connie) Davis of Lafayette, John (Daphne) Davis Jr. of Baton Rouge and Octave (Nisakorn) Semere Jr. of Bangkok, Thailand; aunts Rena (Ernest Jr.) Guillory, Verna Lee (Clarence) Gilliam and Lugerta J. Bastain all of New Iberia; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends who loved her and will miss her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Ubbes; one daughter, Janaya Renee Jacquet; her parents Celestine Semere Jacquet and Magnus Jacquet Jr.; her maternal grandparents Magnus and Maggie Jacquet; and her maternal grandparents Octave Semere Sr. and Harriet Green Delahoussaye.