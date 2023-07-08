OBITUARY Beverly Hills Jul 8, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Mrs. Beverly Hills, 78, who died at 4:01 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Hills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts