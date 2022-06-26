A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Beverly Brown Sibille, 79, who passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Beverly Brown Sibille was born in New Iberia on July 7, 1942, to the late Larry and Ruth Bertrand Brown.
She loved kids. she worked at the Gingerbread House for many years and baby sat for many families in New Iberia. She also worked in retail sales at Wormser’s, Beall’s, Stage and The Rosary House. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, but also enjoyed attending Mass at Sacred Heart. She loved her flowers and feeding the birds. She would get so excited when random sunflowers popped up around her bird feeders. Ms. Sibille was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
Beverly is survived by her children Martha (Mitch) Gilfoil and Rene Sibille, all of New Iberia; grandchildren Isabell and Patrick Gilfoil; and two sisters, Mary Ruth (Eugene) Sorrel of Chapin, South Carolina and Yvette (Vernon) Bacque of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to her sitter Olivia Louviere and to the staff of Acadian Hospice for extraordinary care and compassion and to Dr. Douglas Sagrera for all of your loving care throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward’s School, 175 Porter St., New Iberia, LA 70560.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.