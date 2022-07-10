A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for Betty Lopez Delcambre, 86, who passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Camelot of Broussard. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m., led by Deacon Durk Viator on Thursday.
Betty Lopez Delcambre was born in New Iberia on June 18, 1936, to the late Fernest Lopez and Moita Latiolias Lopez.
She graduated from NISH in 1954 and was the First Maid on the 1953 Homecoming Court. She earned a two year Associate’s Degree from SLI (now ULL) in Secretarial Science. She worked as a secretary at Humble Oil, then became the first secretary of North Street Elementary and remained the only secretary there for 42 years until her retirement in 2010.
Betty’s kids and her grandkids were her life. She never missed a volleyball game, softball game, soccer game, tennis match, football game or dance recital. Her family recalls fondly her standing in the middle of Evangeline Little League watching all of her grandchildren play ball on different fields at one time! Betty loved playing Pokeno with her friends for 40+ years and she enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel. She was an animal lover and adored her two cats. She was married to Johnny for 50 years and they loved going to Las Vegas every year for as long as they could. Betty truly was an angel with an awesome sense of humor, she was funny until the very end. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Delcambre is survived by sons Phillip (Donna) Hoag and Chris (Arlene) Hoag; daughter Pamela (Art) Mixon; daughter-in-law Harriet Hoag; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Francis Delcambre; son Monty Hoag; brother Merlin Lopez; and an infant brother John Lopez.
Pallbearers will be Phil Hoag, Chris Hoag, Art Mixon, Jonathan Mixon, Phillip Mixon, Matthew Desormeaux and Scott Hoag.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice and Camelot of Broussard for their extraordinary care and compassion.
