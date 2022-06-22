A funeral service will be conducted for Betty Dugas Romero, 87, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Entombment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, June 23, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday June 22, 2022.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Betty passed away peacefully at 4 p.m. surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her residence.
She was a loving mother and friend. Her passion in life was helping others. She was a beautician by trade but used her talent for family and friends. She taught second grade catechism at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, where she also served as a member of The Ladies Altar society.
She is survived by her children Debbie Tyler (Troy), Danette Borel (David) and Doug Romero (Katie); her grandchildren Danielle Romero (Juan), Carlos M. Bedia (Jackie), Steven Bedia, Katelyne Romero and Dylan Romero; great-grandchildren Hunter Ball, Gracie Garcia, Emmelyn Garcia, Serena Bedia and Skylar Bedia; her siblings Carroll Dugas, Joy Rita “Mickey” Bonin and Martin Dugas; and loving sister-in-law Mary Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wilfred “Doc” Romero; her parents Moise J. Dugas and Marcelite Hebert Dugas; and her siblings Harold Dugas, Rozetta Olivier, Diane Wyant and Vicky Dugas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Doug Romero, David Borel, Troy Tyler, Carlos M. Bedia, Steven Bedia, Hunter Ball and Dylan Romero.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Juan Garcia, Jacob Miller and Bill Miller.
The family would like to thank STAT Home Health and St. Joseph Hospice.