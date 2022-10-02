OBITUARY Bessie W. Mallery Oct 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Bessie W. Mallery 80, a resident of Saint Martinville, LA. She transitioned at 11:50 A.M. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at New Iberia Manor North.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Bessie Mallery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Bessie W. Mallery Funeral Service New Iberia North Fletcher Manor Resident Martinville