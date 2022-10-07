Saint Martinville, LA – A Mass of Christian Burial for Bessie Williams Mallery 80, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church.

Interment will be in House of Love Cemetery Full Gospel Ministry Cemetery in Saint Martinville, LA.

To plant a tree in memory of Bessie Mallery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

