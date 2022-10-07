OBITUARY Bessie W. Mallery Oct 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saint Martinville, LA – A Mass of Christian Burial for Bessie Williams Mallery 80, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church.Interment will be in House of Love Cemetery Full Gospel Ministry Cemetery in Saint Martinville, LA.Visitation will be held on Saturday at 7:00 A.M. until 9:45 A.M. with a rosary to be recited at 8:30 A.M.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Bessie Mallery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cemetery Burial Worship Christianity Funeral Home La. Martinville Bessie Williams Mallery Visitation