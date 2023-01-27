JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Bertha Marie Hebert, 92, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Jeanerette, with Fr. Patrick Broussard to serve as the celebrant and Fr. Mark Derise to serve as con-celebrant. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, with a Recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Hebert passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Jeanerette and attended Hotel Dieu School of Nursing in New Orleans.
She worked as a nurse for many years for Dr. N.C. Boudreaux and his son Dr. Stephen Boudreaux.
Alongside her loving husband “Ga,” they enjoyed crafting homemade wines and jellies and would share the fruits of their labor at local arts and craft shows. A favorite pastime of Bertha was crafting ceramics for family and friends. Mrs. Hebert was a faithful woman of God with a heart filled with joy and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children Lynn G. Hebert and wife Mary of Jeanerette, Marlene H. Whitten and husband Stevie of Grand Cane, Sister Mary Clare Hebert, O.P. “Lisa” of Nashville, Tennessee, Yvette H. Landry and husband Corey of Jeanerette, Jude Hebert and wife Kim of Youngsville and Chris Hebert and wife Audrey of Jeanerette; grandchildren Stephanie Pellerin and husband Brock, Jordan Hebert, Jake Whitten, Matt Whitten and wife Kaitlyn, Heidi Mouret and husband Trey, Hillary Hebert, Ryan Hebert and wife Madeline, Michael Rogers and wife Ferran and Kenny Rogers and wife Allie; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings Gerard Hebert and wife Marleny of Cade, Dr. Catherine Segura and husband Donald of New Iberia and Roselyn Hummert and husband Vic of Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin “Ga” Hebert; parents Arthur and Eunice Blanchard Hebert; her brother Paul Hardy Hebert; and her son Perry G. Hebert.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Lynn G. Hebert, Jordan Hebert, Jude Hebert, Chris Hebert, Ryan Hebert, Corey Landry, Michael Rogers and Kenny Rogers.
The family would like to thank Maison Teche Nursing Home, Hospice of Acadiana and caregivers Jeanette and Dominque Castillo, Ebony Berry and Vicky Washington for all of the care and compassion shown to Mrs. Hebert.