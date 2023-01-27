Bertha Marie Hebert

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Bertha Marie Hebert, 92, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Jeanerette, with Fr. Patrick Broussard to serve as the celebrant and Fr. Mark Derise to serve as con-celebrant. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, with a Recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m.

