ST. MARTINVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, for Bernice Melancon Hebert, 91, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home in Sugar Land, Texas. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville.
Reverend Ted Broussard will officiate the funeral Mass. Homilist will be Bernice’s son-in-law Deacon James “Whitey” Anderson. Readers will be Keith Hebert and Megan Anderson. Musicians will be Raymond Hebert and Patrick Melancon.
Bernice was born on February 18, 1932, in Catahoula. She graduated from St. Martinville High School where she played volleyball. After marrying the love of her life, Harvey, on Valentine’s Day in 1953, she began her life as a full-time wife and mother. Together they resided in New Iberia where they raised their four children.
In 2005, she courageously made the move to Sugar Land, Texas to be near two of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her and she cherished the time she had with them. Bernice was candid, strong-willed and feisty, but also the most loving and devoted matriarch of her family. She will be missed profoundly by her family, friends and the many lives she has touched.
Bernice is survived by her children Barney B. Hebert (Suzy) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Marcel J. Hebert (Milissa) of Sugar Land, Texas, Carla H. Anderson (James “Whitey”) of Sugar Land, Texas and Harvette H. Ortego of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Bevan Hebert (Stephanie) of Sugar Land, Texas, Josh Hebert (Megan) of Houston, Texas, Joel Hebert (Tanya) of Duson, Benjamin Hebert of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Megan Anderson of Providence, Rhode Island, Cody Ortego of Prairieville and Adam Ortego of Lafayette; eight great-grandchildren, Cayden, Blake, Charlotte, Meredith, Samantha, Hayes, Hadley and Noah; sister Betty Melancon Doucet; and her sister-in-law Clara Hebert Kleinpeter.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Edmonia Robicheaux Melancon; husband Harvey B. Hebert; and siblings Hubert Melancon, Roland Melancon, Stanley Melancon, Claudia M. Lasseigne, Mazel M. Vaughn and Beverly M. Doucet.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to HomeWell Care Services of Sugar Land, Texas, Masters Homehealth, Vantage Hospice & Palliative Care and her notably excellent caregivers Katreena Jackson and Erica Alvarez for giving Bernice the utmost compassion and care.