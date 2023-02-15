Bernice Melancon Hebert

Bernice Melancon Hebert

ST. MARTINVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, for Bernice Melancon Hebert, 91, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home in Sugar Land, Texas. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.

The family requests that visitation be observed from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville.

Tags