Bernice Eskind Bonin

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Bernice Eskind Bonin, 77, who passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, led by Deacon Durk Viator.

