A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Bernice Eskind Bonin, 77, who passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, led by Deacon Durk Viator.
Mrs. Bonin was born on December 8, 1945, to the late Arthur and Josephine “Rita” Comeaux Eskind and was a longtime area resident.
Mrs. Bonin enjoyed gardening, taking care of her yard and spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Bonin was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be forever missed.
Survivors include her children Robin Bodin (Todd), Stephanie LeJeune (Joseph), Robert Bonin Jr. (Robin), Lacey Musso, Stephen Bonin (Lynette), Kay Roberts (Neil) and Lisa Hoffpauir (Tiger); grandchildren Ashlyn Bodin, Alison LaGarde (Derrick), Lyndi Ham (Joey), Victoria Viator (Tucker), Gabrielle Bonin (fiance’ Dylan Trim), Robert Bonin III, Hunter Gonsoulin (Cameron), Houston Arceneaux, Harrison Arceneaux, Michael Bonin, Cody Bonin, Rochelle Crochet and Laura Roberts; several great-grandchildren; three sisters; and two brothers.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Bonin Sr.; daughter Vanessa Bonin; and seven siblings.
Pallbearers will be Robert Bonin Jr., Robert Bonin III, Todd Bodin, Derrick LaGarde, Jaxon LaGarde, Joey Ham, Tucker Viator, Cameron Gonsoulin and Dylan Trim.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Son Nguyen and to her caregivers.