Bernice B. Romero

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Bernice “Bern” Boutte Romero, 78, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 2514 Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Fr. Keith Landry will serve as the celebrant. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Rosary at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Romero passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, surrounded by her beloved family.
Bernice was married to Kenneth “Kenu” Romero for nearly 60 years and spent many of those years raising the family that she loved dearly. She lit up any room she entered and made a positive impact on so many people. She had a joyful presence and was truly beautiful inside and out. She loved her friends and family with all that she was, filled her home with warmth and kindness and wanted to be remembered as a faithful servant of our Lord. Bernice will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth “Kenu” P. Romero Sr. of New Iberia; her three sons, Kenneth “Kenny” Romero Jr. and wife Toni of Broussard, Troy Romero and wife Felicia of New Iberia and Brent Romero and wife Stacy of Broussard; her seven precious grandchildren, Connor, Camryn, Caroline, Amelia, Tucker, Kate and Austin; her brother Ronnie Boutte and wife Laine; her sister Joyce Oubre and husband Melvin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She cherished her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ossay and Mildred Chevalon Boutte and her brother Carl Boutte.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Bernice’s sons and grandsons Kenny Romero, Troy Romero, Brent Romero, Connor Romero, Austin Romero and Tucker Romero. Ronnie Boutte, Dustin Boutte and Dave Romero will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Bernice’s family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the medical staff of Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital for the incredible care and compassion they showed during her final hours and are forever grateful to the staffs of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center for giving them an additional 14 years with her.