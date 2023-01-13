Bernice B. Romero

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Bernice “Bern” Boutte Romero, 78, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 2514 Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Fr. Keith Landry will serve as the celebrant. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Rosary at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.

