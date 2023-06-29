OBITUARY Bernard Scelfo Sr. Jun 29, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Bernard Scelfo Sr., 96, who died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Scelfo, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save