Benjamin Paul Savoie Sr.

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial was conducted for Mr. Benjamin “Lil Ben” Paul Savoie Sr., 90, at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Interment followed at Loisel Cemetery.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Savoie passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
“Lil Ben” as he was affectionately known was a collector of things. Mr. Benjamin was a devout Catholic and 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus and a member for 52 years. He enjoyed collecting coins, bottles, guns, knives and collectable miniature cars. He was a master fabricator and the owner and operator of Lil Ben’s Welding. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. Benjamin was kind and loving and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his children Harriet Pirnie, Gale Martin (Ronald), Benjamin Savoie Jr. (Kathy), Mona Gravois (Ricky) and Bert Savoie; grandchildren Joey Hebert, Bridgette Ortega, Kyle Pirnie, Ricky Gravois, Nicholas Gravois, Jake Savoie and Ashle Savoie; great-grandchildren Chase Hebert, Lillie Hebert, London Ortega, Mason Gravois, Dawson Gravois, Hannah Gravois, Noah Gravois, Luke Gravois, River Gravois, Reese Gravois, Avery Savoie and Jacob Savoie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Leona Guidry Savoie; his son Oray Savoie; his parents Oray and Mary Guillotte Savoy; son-in-law Glen Pirnie; and siblings Russell Savoy, Curtis Savoy, Audrey Bordelon and Shirley Adams.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Bert Savoie, Ricky Gravois, Joey Hebert, Nicholas Gravois, Jake Savoie and Ricky “Bro” Gravois.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Benjamin “Benny” Savoie Jr., Kyle Pirnie, Dylan Mendoza, Noah Gravois, Mason Gravois and Dawson Gravois.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, especially nurse Mallory, for all of their care and compassion. Special thanks to Bert, Mona and Ricky Gravois.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Savoie’s honor to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St. Suite 200, Lafayette, La. 70503.