Barry Paul Boudreaux

Funeral services will be conducted for Barry Paul Boudreaux, 64, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Deacon Durk Viator will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

 The family requests that visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

