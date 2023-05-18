Funeral services will be conducted for Barry Paul Boudreaux, 64, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Deacon Durk Viator will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Barry Paul Boudreaux was born in New Iberia on July 2, 1958, and passed away peacefully on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Midland, Texas.
Barry built a successful career working in the coil tubing industry. He was an innovator and entrepreneur with a passion for his work. Barry enjoyed being outdoors and spent a lot of his time on the water fishing. He extended his love for fish into his home where he raised freshwater prawns and tilapia. He was also an excellent cook who loved sharing good food with family and friends. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Barry will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Suzanne Verret Boudreaux; son Logan Boudreaux; daughter Chelsie Boudreaux (Sean Starnes); grandson Allister Starnes; brothers James Boudreaux (Brenda), Greg Boudreaux (Janet), Peter Boudreaux (Janet) and Charles Boudreaux (Patricia); and sisters Marla Boudreaux Hebert (Bryan) and Darla Boudreaux Frederick (Michael Sr.).
He is preceded in death by his parents Ulysse Boudreaux and Elaine Freyou Boudreaux; and sister Tonia Boudreaux Dugan.
Pallbearers will be James Boudreaux, Greg Boudreaux, Peter Boudreaux, Charles Boudreaux, Logan Boudreaux and Sean Starnes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Boudreaux, Phillip Verret and Roger Hanna.