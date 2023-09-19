Barbara Jeanne Vidrine Brignac

JEANERETTE—Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Barbara Jeanne Vidrine Brignac, 80, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, with a Rosary being prayed at 1 p.m.

