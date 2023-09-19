JEANERETTE—Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Barbara Jeanne Vidrine Brignac, 80, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, with a Rosary being prayed at 1 p.m.
A native of Plaisance and resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Brignac passed away on Sunday, September 17, at her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Brignac, known to her loved ones as the heart and soul of her family, embarked on a life filled with love, laughter and cherished moments.
One of the most cherished aspects of Mrs. Brignac’s life was her weekly coffee group. Every Monday she eagerly gathered with her dearest friends to savor the warmth of their conversations and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee. These gatherings were more than just coffee. They were moments of camaraderie, support and a source of lifelong friendships.
Mrs. Brignac was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her love for her family knew no bounds. She took immense joy in watching her children grow and flourish, but it was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who truly held the keys to her heart. She reveled in their accomplishments, celebrated their milestones and never missed an opportunity to dote on them with love and affection.
Perhaps one of the most inspiring aspects of Mrs. Brignac’s life was her enduring love for her husband. For 64 years they shared a bond that withstood the tests of time and brought immense happiness to their lives. Their love story was one for the ages, filled with shared dreams, laughter and an unwavering commitment to one another.
As we reflect upon the life of Mrs. Brignac, we see a woman who found beauty in the simple pleasures of life. Her coffee group gatherings, her love for family and her lifelong partnership with her husband were the cornerstones of her existence. Her legacy is one of love, friendship and enduring commitment.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years Norman Brignac of Jeanerette; two sons, Jules Brignac of Jeanerette and Brent Brignac of Jeanerette; grandchildren Bryan, Brock, Tara, Brandon and wife Michelle, Brennan, Brett, Hannah and Malyse Brignac; great-grandchildren Bentley, Brantley, Briley, Jack, Jane and Avery Brignac; sister Shirley Olivier and husband Sam of Eunice.
She was preceded in death by her parents Schurley and Agnes Sebastian Vidrine; son Michael Brignac; and siblings Dorothy Thibodeaux, Alvin Vidrine, Betty Doucet, Wilma McMillan, James Vidrine, Wanda Thibodeaux, Gerald Vidrine, Bobby Vidrine and Murris Gorley.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jules, Brent, Bryan, Brandon, Brock, Brennan and Brett Brignac.
The family would like to thank Iberia Medical Center and Acadiana Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Brignac’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.