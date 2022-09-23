OBITUARY Barbara B. Jones Sep 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara B. JonesFuneral services are pending for Barbara Benjamin Jones, 78, who died at 5:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Barbara Benjamin Jones Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Pend Barbara B. Jones