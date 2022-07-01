A Mass of Christian burial for Barbara Armelin-Drexler will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baldwin. Barbara will be interred at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Mausoleum in Baldwin. Masks will be required.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Recitation of the Rosary will be held from noon until 12:15 p.m. by Verna A. Francis and Sylvia Armelin. Tributes, expressions, and reading of the obituary will be held from 12:15 to 12:55 by Gail A. Bonton, Adrienne Shields, Dr. Stephanie C. Armelin, Debra A. Bell, Ricky L. Armelin and George M. Taylor.
Barbara Armelin-Drexler was born on November 11, 1938, to the union of James C. Armelin Sr. and Phyllis Delasbour Armelin in Baldwin. Born the oldest girl in a family of ten siblings, Barbara or “Fee” as she was affectionately known, assumed her role as “big sister” around the age of ten. She worked as a babysitter and domestic helper to ensure that she/we had the extras we needed.
Her jobs were numerous, as she also worked to complete her education,encouraging all of us to strive to improve our lots in life. She graduated from Franklin Negro High School in 1956 and from there she went to work as a paraeducator in the St. Mary Parish School System. At the same time, she attended trade school, majoring in business. Mother and daddy gave us the necessities and Fee provided the “extras.”
Fee’s personal excellence was recognized when she landed jobs in the Clerk of Courts office, St. Mary Parish School System, First National Bank (Whitney) and the local libraries. All the jobs not only raised her academically but helped her to help us in our goals as well. We all remember getting financial help from her while we pursued our dreams.
She leaves to honor her memory her husband James Drexler Sr.; one son, Jason; a grandson JaQuan; a granddaughter Shyra Jefferson; ten brothers and sisters, James Jr. (Audrey), Murphy (Earline), C. J. (Carrie), Raymond (Barbara), Clyde, Myrtha (Joe Shields), Verna, Sylvia, Shannon (George Taylor) and Sharon (Eugene Hills); as well as a “bonus” sister Isabella Ruth Teno; a niece who always thought she was a sister Debra Bell (Anthony); three brothers-in-law, Alvin (Lucille), Wilbur Roy and Steven (Sharon); two sisters-in-law, Rose Fisher and Barbara “Beanie” Manuel; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and friends, especially Audrey Armelin, Violet Thompson and Alice H. Reed
Final arrangements have been entrusted to MK Dixon Funeral Home, 940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514.