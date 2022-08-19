A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Avery Knatt Jr., 61, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Saint John Baptist Church – Belle Place, 413 Teche Lake Road, with Pastor D’Andre J. Cross Sr. officiating. He will await the resurrection in Saint John Baptist Church – Belle Place Cemetery.
A public visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Masks are required to attend the service.
Avery resided in Baton Rouge for 15 years and before migrating to Loreauville.He transitioned at 2:12 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Avery was a member of Saint John Baptist Church where he served in the usher ministry. For 15 years, he was the proprietor of North American Marble and Granite Countertops, Inc., 6262 Joor Road, in Baton Rouge. Upon migrating to Loreauville, he relocated his company to New Iberia. He was the founder of Sandy Creek Hunting Club and Black Knight Hunting Club.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Mary Elizabeth James Knatt of Loreauville; one son, Quincy Knatt; one daughter, Chelsey Knatt (Donald) of Loreauville; three brothers, John Anthony of New Iberia, Dr. Theodore “Teddy” Knatt (Dr. Cheryl) of Baton Rouge and Rev. Eric Knatt (Mica) of New Orleans; five sisters, Valerie Wicker (Charles) of Zachary, Lois Anthony of New Iberia, Paula Knatt of Arlington, Texas, Pamela Knatt (Rufus) of Loreauville and Alister Trahan of Vermont; two grandchildren, Chloe and Cayli Lewis; special nephew he raised as his own Kaleb Blanchard; five godchildren, Scott Wicker, Shelly Olivier, Anthony Knatt Jr., Emanuel Guidry and Sanford White Jr; brothers-in-law Henry James Jr. (Gwendolyn) of Edgewood, Maryland, Carroll James Sr. (Effie) of New Iberia and Raymond James (Norma) of St. Martinville; sister-in-law Ricka James of St. Martinville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Avery Knatt Sr. and Lois Colar Knatt; maternal grandparents Edward and Alister Colar; paternal grandparents Virgin Jefferson and John Parker Knatt; several aunts and uncles; father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry Joseph James Sr. and Lydia Ledet James; and brother-in-law Gregory James.
Active pallbearers will be Theodore “Ted” Knatt, Torein Knatt, Carrlos Wicker, John Francois, Marvin Vital and Colby James.
Honorary pallbearers will be John “T-nue” Anthony, Dr. Theodore “Teddy” Knatt, Rev. Eric Knatt, Scott Wicker, Charles Wicker, Jason Knatt, Raymond James, Donald Sereal, Ruffus Joseph, Nathaniel Green, Sandy Creek Hunting Club and Black Knight Hunting Club.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the following medical entities Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Clinic staff members, including Randall Harris, MD (deceased) and Victor Jackson, MD; University Medical Center New Orleans LCMC Health staff members, especially Matthew Cable, MD and Brian Boulmay, MD; Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center staff members including all of the wonderful nurses, hospital physicians Elias Moussaly, MD and Jason Cormier, MD and Home Health.