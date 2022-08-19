Avery Knatt Jr.

Avery Knatt Jr.

A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Avery Knatt Jr., 61, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Saint John Baptist Church – Belle Place, 413 Teche Lake Road, with Pastor D’Andre J. Cross Sr. officiating. He will await the resurrection in Saint John Baptist Church – Belle Place Cemetery. 

 A public visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Masks are required to attend the service.

