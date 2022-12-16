OBITUARY Austin E. Whipp Jr. Dec 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Austin Edwin Whipp Jr., 69, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Our Lady of perpetual Help Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Friday.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Austin Whipp, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Burial Christianity Worship Cemetery Rosary Visitation