OBITUARY Audrey Ann Fusilier Jul 20, 2023

Funeral services are pending for Audrey A. Fusilier, 86, who died at 2:35 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at her residence.

Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.