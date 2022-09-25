OBITUARY Aubrey Monte Sep 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Aubrey Monte, 15 months old, who died on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lafayette.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Aubrey Monte as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Old New Iberia Lafayette Months Arrangement