Funeral services will be held for Artis Bernard Minor, 34, at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Interment will be in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Grosse Isle.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Sunday.

