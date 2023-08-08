Anthony Junior Hebert

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Anthony Junior Hebert, 89, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville. Fr. Charles Esuaiko will officiate. Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery where Mr. Hebert will be laid to rest with military honors performed by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard.

A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Hebert passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

