A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Anthony Junior Hebert, 89, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville. Fr. Charles Esuaiko will officiate. Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery where Mr. Hebert will be laid to rest with military honors performed by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Hebert passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born on September 10, 1933 to the late Lennes and Emily Rogers Hebert, Anthony was one of 13 children. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged after eight years of dedicated service. Anthony did his basic training in California and was stationed on the USS Helena during the Korean War. After leaving the Navy Anthony worked as a teacher for Iberia Parish for several years teaching French and history. He met his loving wife through the French Bilingual Program. Eventually Anthony became a supervisor at the Iberia Parish School Board. Several years later he and his wife owned and operated Armstrong Beauty Supply for 18 years until their retirement. Anthony was a kind and loving man who enjoyed traveling through Europe and spending time with his family. He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Francoise Garin Hebert; children Frederique Hebert (Katie), Olivier Hebert (Tanya), and Jeremie Hebert; stepson Jean Caufriez (Joseph); grandchildren Logan Richard Hebert, Luke Anthony Hebert, Landon John Hebert, Connor Paul Hebert, Alexis Christine Hebert and Kai Marigny; and half siblings Floyd Boudreaux, Carroll Boudreaux, Wilson Boudreaux, Carl Boudreaux, Jeanette Mourret, Ruth Boutte, Beverly Bellot (Carlin), Deborah Broussard (Brian) and Judy Bullard.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lennes Hebert and Emily Rogers Hebert Boudreaux; stepfather Wilson Boudreaux; brother James Hebert; sister Genevieve Thibodeaux; and half brother Howard Boudreaux.