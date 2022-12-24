Funeral services will be held at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, for Annette Parquette DeRise, 67, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her home in Abbeville. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate. Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A native and resident of Abbeville, Annette Parquette DeRise was born on November 25, 1955.
She attended McNeese State University and U.S.L. where she was a member of the dance team and a majorette and was a 1992 graduate of Franny’s School of Dance. Annette retired from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2012 with over 22 years of service. Annette was the first female K-9 handler in the state and in 1984, she was the first woman in law enforcement in the United States to win the National K-9 Championship. She was the first D.A.R.E. officer in Iberia Parish and she worked as a Resource Officer and Juvenile Officer upon retirement.
Annette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. DeRise is survived by her loving husband Robert DeRise; three children, Christopher DeRise (Amy), Jonathan DeRise (Christen) and Desire DeRise (Scott Luquette); two brothers, Brian Parquette (Cheryl) and Gregory Parquette (Celeste); nine grandchildren, Thomas and Emma DeRise, Alexis Luquette, Cullen Chevalon, Brycen, Colten and Alyse Luquette, Isabella and Annalise DeRise; and her beloved camping dog Etta Jane.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earl Parquette and Rita Dartez LaSource.
Pallbearers are Christopher DeRise, Jonathan DeRise, Cullen Chevalon, Thomas DeRise, Tim Baranco, Wayne LeBlanc and Scott Luquette.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Annette DeRise as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.