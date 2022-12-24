Annette Parquette DeRise

Funeral services will be held at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, for Annette Parquette DeRise, 67, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her home in Abbeville. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate. Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

