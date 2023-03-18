Anne Marie Barras Koepfinger

Anne M. Koepfinger, 54, of King George, Virginai, passed away on March 15, 2023, in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Viewings and funeral services will be held at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel,11089 James Madison Parkway, King George, Virginia, 22485. Viewing will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday March 18, 2023. An additional brief viewing will occur at noon on Sunday, March 19,2023, followed by a brief service. Burial will follow at Historyland Memorial Park in King George, Virginia.
Anne and her family struggled bravely with a rare and highly aggressive form of dementia, Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). FTD is a form a dementia that occurs in younger people and progresses very rapidly.
Anne was born in New Iberia to Warren and Penny Barras on August 6, 1968. She went to school at New Iberia Senior High and later attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana where she attained her undergraduate degree in Special Education. In February of 1991, she married Paul Koepfinger from Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. She worked as a special education teacher for King George County schools for 28 years.
Anne was a very active individual who loved to travel, visit various wineries and read books. She also was an avid swimmer who swam the two miles across the Potomac River from Maryland to Virginia on two separate occasions. With the support of her husband Paul, she also became interested in long distance running and enjoyed participating in the annual Army Ten-Miler in DC each fall and the Surf-n-Santa 5-miler in Virginia Beach each December.
Anne is survived by her sister Tricia Vilcian (Thomas); brothers Paul Barras (Collin) and Doyle Barras (Catherine); her spouse of 32 years Paul; her three children, Kara Koepfinger, Ian Koepfinger and Hannah Koepfinger; and her beloved dog Bailey.
Anne is preceded in death by her father Warren P. Barras and her mother Penny (Doyle) Barras.
In lieu of flowers, we are establishing a scholarship fund in Anne’s name for seniors who plan a career in education. Memorials may be given at the following link https://gofund.me/93191f79.
The family of Anne wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all those who provided care, comfort and support, specifically to Virginia Home Care Partners, Spring Arbor memory care community, Mary Washington Hospice and the three amazing young ladies, Kyla, Karsyn and Paula who gave up countless personal hours to care for Anne at home over the past three years.
Storke Funeral Home in King George, Virginia is in charge of the arrangements.