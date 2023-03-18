Anne Marie Barras Koepfinger

Anne Marie Barras Koepfinger

Anne M. Koepfinger, 54, of King George, Virginai, passed away on March 15, 2023, in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Viewings and funeral services will be held at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel,11089 James Madison Parkway, King George, Virginia, 22485. Viewing will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday March 18, 2023. An additional brief viewing will occur at noon on Sunday, March 19,2023, followed by a brief service. Burial will follow at Historyland Memorial Park in King George, Virginia.

Tags