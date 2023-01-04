OBITUARY Anna Maxie Jan 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Anna Maxie, 80, who died at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Anna Maxie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Anna Maxie Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Pend