Anna Lee Cormier

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre for Anna Lee Mergist Cormier, 90. Deacon Patrick Burke will officiate at the service.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. by the St. Anne’s Altar Society.
She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
Anna Lee was born on June 25, 1933, to the late Francis and Judith Broussard Mergist in Erath and was one of ten children. She passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
A very devout and faithful Christian woman, Anna Lee began her day with a Rosary at 6 a.m. every morning and ended her day with praise and thankfulness with another Rosary at 6 p.m. She will also be remembered as a very giving person who supported St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warriors, USO, VFW and the Franciscans.
She and her husband Joe moved from Erath to Port Sulphur in 1952 and after his retirement in 1983 they relocated to Delcambre. Upon his passing in 1995 she returned to Port Sulphur to be near her daughter JoAnn. The 2005 hurricane forced her to relocate to Belle Chase and she later moved to Our Lady of Mercy Apartments in Abbeville. She was currently living with and being cared for by her very special niece Maxine Derouen.
Anna led a full life and enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards, Bingo, handheld games, word puzzles and 300-500 piece picture puzzles that she gave away to her friends. While a resident of Belle Chase she was very active with the Council on Aging.
Her great personality and the ability to make sure that everyone she met became her friend will never be forgotten.
Survivors include her loving sister Amedine M. Caricofe; her great-grandson Brenon Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph “Joe” Joachim Cormier; her only child, JoAnn Cormier Estess; two granddaughters, Cerissa Lee Estess and Mariah Brie Estess Williams; four brothers, Infant John Mergist, Sabray Mergist, Paul Douglas “Chien” Mergist and Michael Mergist; and four sisters, Infant Rita Mergist, Mildred M. Floris, Luna M. Melebeck and Isabell M. Hammon.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Abdin “BB” Floris, Jamie DeRouen, Anthony “Pappou” Floris, Alwin Floris, Miguel Antonio and Brock DeRouen.
A special thank you to all of her caregivers, Maxine Floris DeRouen, Dr. John Thibodeaux, Dr. Joseph Brierre, NSI Home Health and Hospice, Wendy Cole, Lacey Broussard and Tiny Alexander.
