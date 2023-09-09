Anna Lee Cormier

Anna Lee Cormier

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre for Anna Lee Mergist Cormier, 90. Deacon Patrick Burke will officiate at the service.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. by the St. Anne’s Altar Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Cormier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags