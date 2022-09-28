Anna L. LaSalle
Anna L. LaSalle, 78, of Jeanerette died on Monday, September 26, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Beau Pré Memorial Park Chapel.
Having retired from a life-long career in the nursing profession and being an active member of AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) for the past 41 years, Anna devoted her life to the care and service of others. Above all things, she enjoyed spending time with her family (especially cooking for them), playing cards/games or just visiting with them. Other activities that brought joy to her life were sewing, crocheting, painting, drawing and being a dissectologist
Anna is survived by her three sons, Tim (Emeline), Troy (Norma) and Davis III (Joan) Dautreuil; three grandchildren, Seth, Devin (Paige) and Riley; five great-grandchildren, Ava, Emberleigh, Kenley, Parker and Reed (on-the-way); two sisters, Patricia “Pat” Waguespack and Ida Roberts; two brothers, Robert “Bobby” and Paul; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her partner Russell Roy; and her parents Robert “Bob” and Marie LaSalle.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers and staff of Landmark of Acadiana in St. Martinville nursing services and Traditions Health’s in Lafayette hospice services. It is impossible to imagine mom (Anna) having to struggle through the final three weeks of her life without their dedicated and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts of sympathy be made in the form of a charitable donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.giftfunds.stjude.org/anna_lasalle.
God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.
David’s Funeral Home in New Iberia, 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.
Ella Mary Perret Seago
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Ella Mary Perret Seago at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. William Blanda will officiate the services. She will be laid to rest following the mass at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Ella was born and raised in New Iberia to the late Emile Joseph and Ella Sullivan Perret and was one of three children to that union. She passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Belle Teche Nursing Home.
Ella Mary was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic who instilled in her children the importance of attending mass every Sunday.
She enjoyed gardening, but her true passion was her family, spending time with them at birthday parties and holidays.
She was the beloved mother of her two sons, Neal J. Seago and the late Daniel Garron Seago.
Along with her parents and son, she is also preceded in death by her sister Frances Perret Segura and her brother Emile John Perret.
Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Neal J. Seago, Christopher Poirrier, Jack Martin, Alec Martin, Emile Perret II and Emile Perret III.
The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to tie Citizen, Nwakaego Nanna, Manolia Champ and Carolyn Wilfred for their love, care and compassion.
To view the online obituary and sign the online guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.