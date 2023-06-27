OBITUARY Anna Guillotte Thibodeaux Jun 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lydia—Funeral arrangements are pending for Anna Guillotte Thibodeaux, 86, who died on Sunday, June 25, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Anna Thibodeaux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion