A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Anite Bonin LeBlanc, 91, at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Keith Landry celebrating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.  

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday, September 9, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m.

