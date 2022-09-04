A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Anite Bonin LeBlanc, 91, at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Keith Landry celebrating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday, September 9, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m.
A native of St. Mary parish and resident of New Iberia, Anite passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
She was married to her beloved husband Lloyd for 52 years. She loved working in the garden, dancing and playing Bingo. She also loved her grandkids spending time with her. She enjoyed traveling with her husband.
She is survived by her children Linda L. Black of San Antonio, Texas, Tommy J. LeBlanc (Rachel) of New Iberia and Matthew P. LeBlanc (Roxanne) of San Antonio, Texas; her grandchildren Scott Black, Jennifer Kuntz (Josh), Joey Black, Christopher Black (Jeanne), Molly LeBlanc Blanchard (Mike), Todd LeBlanc, Blaine J. LeBlanc (Lori), Zachary LeBlanc (Jessica), Mary LeBlanc, U.S. Navy PO2 Matthew B. LeBlanc and Remie LeBlanc; her nine great-grandchildren; and her four step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd J. LeBlanc Sr.; her son Lloyd J. LeBlanc Jr.; her parents Marcellus Bonin and Elfrida Norris Bonin; and her siblings Eunice Gautreaux, Janet Dronet, Esther Vice, Corrine Hebert, Laodice “Bill” Bonin, Leonce Bonin, Oleaus “Peter” Bonin, Tony Bonin and O’neil Bonin.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Todd LeBlanc, Scott Black, Blaine J. LeBlanc, U.S. Navy PO2 Matthew B. LeBlanc, Tommy J. LeBlanc, Matthew LeBlanc and Mike Blanchard.
The family would like to thank Belle Teche Nursing Home especially Madeline, Rhonda, Elena and Cheryl.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Anite’s honor to Catholic Charities and Hospice of Acadiana.