Anita Richardson Wiseman

A memorial service will be held for Anita Christine “Chris” Richardson Wiseman, 86, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Anita passed away on September 16, 2022, at New Iberia Manor North. Dr. Steve Horn will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday. Inurnment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Anita “Chris” Richardson Wiseman was born in Quanah, Texas on August 18, 1936, to the late Floyd and Icey Christine McCullough Richardson.
She obtained her BS in Elementary Education from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, then followed her husband, David to Schollbach, Germany where he was stationed in the US Army. Later she taught various elementary classes in several states (Wyoming, Montana and Louisiana) as she and Dave moved to various job assignments with Amerada Hess. The move to New Iberia with Texaco was their last because they fell in love with Cajun culture, the people of New Iberia and their beloved LSU Tigers. Chris began her teaching career for the Iberia Parish School System in 1965, teaching fourth grade at Hopkins Street Elementary and then at North Lewis Elementary.
The loss of her son Bruce in 1979 was devastating, so Chris focused on being an educator and received a Master’s Degree in Education Administration in 1984. She became principal at Grand Marais Elementary for five years before becoming principal at North Lewis Elementary in 1989 for 17 years. Chris was instrumental in starting the French Immersion program for the public school system in Iberia Parish, but being principal of North Lewis Elementary is why much of New Iberia remembers Mrs. Wiseman.
Chris and Dave are lifetime members of the Baptist church and faithfully followed Dr. Steve Horn from Highland Baptist Church in New Iberia to First Baptist Church in Lafayette, where they are still members today. In 2002, Chris was honored at the LA Sugarcane Festival for being the Best Dressed in New Iberia. After retiring in 2006, Chris became involved with the Bayou Teche Museum where she was the vice-chairman and board member. Specifically, she was in charge of soliciting and training volunteers for the museum until her illness. Chris was active in Kappa, an educational organization, as well as a member of the Kiwanis Club of New Iberia for many years, which is dedicated to volunteerism, fund raising and community service, which fit very nicely because Chris dedicated her life to being an educator and excelled in community service. Chris loved being with friends and playing Bridge with several groups as well as being a member of the Fortnightly Club, which began in 1924, and is dedicated to literary study and the preservation of the first women’s club in New Iberia.
Mrs. Wiseman is survived by her loving husband of nearly 65 years, Worley David Wiseman; sister Betty Richardson Beavers (Gaylan) of Montgomery, Texas; nieces Angela Christine Beavers Anderson (Thomas Derek Anderson) of Montgomery, Texas and Lesha Anderson Griffin (Buddy Griffin) of Texarkana, Texas; grandnieces and nephews Lacie Christine Anderson Carroll (Chad Davis Carroll), Hannah Caroline Anderson, Zachary Thomas Anderson, Katie Hixon and Brad Griffin (Savannah); and great-grandnephews Easton and Zeke Griffin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Michael Bruce Wiseman.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Meyers, Adam Meyers, Donald Segura, Butch Carter, Gaylan Beavers, Derek Anderson, Buddy Griffin and Andrew Meyers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St., New Iberia, LA 70560.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
