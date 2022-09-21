Anita Richardson Wiseman

Anita Richardson Wiseman

A memorial service will be held for Anita Christine “Chris” Richardson Wiseman, 86, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Anita passed away on September 16, 2022, at New Iberia Manor North. Dr. Steve Horn will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday. Inurnment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette. 

To plant a tree in memory of Anita Wiseman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags