Andrew Tod Thompson

Sunday, November 27, 2022, as the sun was to rise on another of God’s days, our sweet and loving Andrew, gently closed his eyes to this Earthly life and went on to his eternal reward of everlasting peace and rest. At just the young age of 23, he has touched many lives and has been a blessing to those around him.

A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Andrew’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard. Fr. Casey Dugas will be the celebrant. Following the mass, Andrew will be laid to rest in the church mausoleum.

