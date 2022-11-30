Sunday, November 27, 2022, as the sun was to rise on another of God’s days, our sweet and loving Andrew, gently closed his eyes to this Earthly life and went on to his eternal reward of everlasting peace and rest. At just the young age of 23, he has touched many lives and has been a blessing to those around him.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Andrew’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard. Fr. Casey Dugas will be the celebrant. Following the mass, Andrew will be laid to rest in the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia, with the Men’s Rosary Group praying the rosary at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. dismissal on Saturday.
Andrew Tod Thompson was born May 20, 1999, in New Iberia to Pauline Babin Jordan and Tod Thompson and was the best little brother that Luke Steven Thompson could ever dream of. From an early age, Andrew has always been the young man that had respect and kindness in his heart. You were greeted with a firm handshake and that million dollar smile of his and pleasant conversation, whether it was about baseball, hunting and fishing, or just Andrew asking about your family.
A huge sports fan, especially baseball and his LSU Fighting Tigers, Andrew excelled on the diamond and played baseball in little league, travel ball and with the All Stars. He also played with his alma mater, Catholic High, where he graduated in 2018. He then went on to South Louisiana Community College to continue his studies. He was currently working with Deep South Seamless Gutters and previously with Stine, all while studying for realtor license.
Andrew firmly believed that family and faith were important in his life. Those that knew Andrew, knew of a young man who was generous, loving, kind and true to all he met. He lived a life for others and wanted to bring a smile and laughter to those around him. Andrew was never afraid to speak openly and with genuine concern and care, made sure to let everyone know that no matter what was going on in their world, everything would be eventually be ok. He had a certain peace about him, as if a bright light shined from his smile and eyes and good vibes were constantly flowing.
It was also no secret that Andrew loved to dress and was always in fashion with his hair perfectly styled, which gave him the perfect reason to show off his famous dance moves. He lived every day as it was the best day ever, taking advantage of everyone and everything around him. Most recently, Andrew was so excited for the upcoming wedding of Luke and Hannah and couldn’t wait to serve as his brother’s best man. Equally, he was celebrating a wonderful time in his life, after finally finding his true love, Addison Thibodeaux whom he thought the world of.
Although our hearts are broken, we rejoice in knowing that Andrew is not gone from us, only gone on before us. Those that knew and loved him will continue to live his legacy of faith, family and kindness, keeping his memory alive for eternity. Run into the arms of Jesus and your family that waits for you in Heaven. We love you.
Those left to cherish Andrew’s memory are his parents Pauline Babin Jordan and husband David Jordan; his father Tod Thompson; his best friend and brother Luke Steven Thompson and fiancée Hannah Vidallier; maternal grandmother Diana Alleman Babin; paternal grandmother Joyce Thompson Sikes; his girlfriend Addison Thibodeaux who stole his heart; and his faithful and loving dog Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers who will welcome him home Lewis “Sweet Lou” Babin, Wayne Ray Thompson and George Sikes.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are his father and brother Todd Thompson and Luke Thompson, Rusty Thompson, Ben Landry, Nick Davis and Jacob Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers are David Jordan, Hunter Thibodeaux, Bryson Broussard, Kenny Vidallier, Jesse Jordan and Jimmy Jordan.
Andrew had a giving heart and loved everyone. In his honor, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
