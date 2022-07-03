Andrew Lopez

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Andrew “Drew” Lopez, 75, at noon on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Father Matthew Hebert officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at David Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, and resume from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. in the funeral home on Tuesday evening led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of Abbeville and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mr. Lopez passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
“Drew” as he was affectionately known, retired from Schlumberger after 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and friends, playing golf, tending to his garden and solving the world’s problems with his friends at the Lazy Lounge.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Daphne Cuccia Lopez of New Iberia; his two sons, Ron Lopez of New Iberia and Scott Lopez and wife Shannon of Broussard; grandchildren Lance Lopez of Youngsville, Benjamin Lopez, Gabrielle Lopez and Andrew Michael Lopez all of Broussard; siblings Gerald Lopez and wife Sheila of Abbeville and Brenda Garner of Houston, Texas; mother-in-law Betty Magette of New Iberia; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Chester and Eunice LeBlanc Lopez.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Lance Lopez, Russell Frederick, Kenneth Segura, Gil Primeaux, Phillip and Byron Lassalle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Benjamin Lopez, Andrew Michael Lopez, Billy Savoy, Jake Cuccia, Francis LeBlanc, Ronnie Boutte and Kevin Oubre.
The family would like to thank the ICU nursing staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion.