Funeral services for Alvin Shawn Lively, 48, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.