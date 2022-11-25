OBITUARY Alvin S. Lively Nov 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Alvin Shawn Lively, 48, who died at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Sulphur.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Lively as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Alvin Shawn Lively Fletcher Arrangement Pend