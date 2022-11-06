Allen Joseph Badeaux

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Allen Joseph Badeaux, 82, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, with Father Ed Degeyter to service as the celebrant. Entombment will follow at Nativity Mausoleum.  

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at noon in the funeral home on Tuesday.

