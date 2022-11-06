A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Allen Joseph Badeaux, 82, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, with Father Ed Degeyter to service as the celebrant. Entombment will follow at Nativity Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at noon in the funeral home on Tuesday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Badeaux passed away on Wednesday November 2, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Badeaux worked for over 40 years with Voorhies Supply as a store manager and purchasing agent. He was an avid bowler and traveled to many regional and national tournaments. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling and camping, especially with his wife Judy. Mr. Badeaux was a diehard New York Yankees fan, even making a trip to the old Yankee Stadium for a home game before its demolition. He was a devout Catholic, prayed daily and visited the Holy Land in Jerusalem and the Vatican in Rome. Mr. Badeaux was a devoted family man with a soft spot for babies and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his son Michael Badeaux and wife Amy of New Iberia; grandchildren Alexandra Badeaux, Nicholas Badeaux, Jessica Derouen and husband Zachery, Jill Broussard and Alexander Breaux and wife Kaylin; great-grandchildren Landon Derouen, Cooper Derouen and Deckard Breaux; brother Terry Badeaux and wife Rosabel “Peanut”; and his four-legged companion Nikki.
He was preceded in death by his wife Judith “Judy” Darcey Badeaux; parents Elias “Chute” Badeaux and Rosie Desormeaux Badeaux; and his sister Janelle B. Breaux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Alexander Breaux, Zachery DeRouen, Scott Anson, Ross Anson, Steve Anson and Kirk Toups.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Badeaux, Alexandra Badeaux, Nicholas Badeaux, Dickie Broussard, Minos Landry, Lindsay Darcey and Robert Anson Jr.
The family would like to thank Professional Home Health of Crowley, Dr. George Cousin, Home Instead, Hospice of Acadiana, his special caregiver Raychiel Lee and his ever-present niece Ellen Thomas for all of their love, care, support and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Badeaux’s honor to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St, Lafayette, La. 70506.