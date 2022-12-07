Funeral services will be held for Aldes Paul Migues Jr., 68, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Aldes Migues, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

