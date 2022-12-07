OBITUARY Aldes Paul Migues Jr. Dec 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Aldes Paul Migues Jr., 68, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date.Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Aldes Migues, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Interment Visitation New Iberia Date Arrangement