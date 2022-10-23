Albert J. Sinitiere

Albert “Buddy” Sinitiere, 76, passed away at 7:07 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his residence in New Iberia.

He was a native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, born on December 12, 1945, and was the son of Junius Sinitiere of Chariton and Florentine Stansbury Sinitiere of Avery Island.

