Albert J. Sinitiere

Albert “Buddy” Sinitiere, 76, passed away at 7:07 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his residence in New Iberia.
He was a native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, born on December 12, 1945, and was the son of Junius Sinitiere of Chariton and Florentine Stansbury Sinitiere of Avery Island.
Buddy had been battling cancer since 2012. He had been in remission for almost nine years but, Buddy lost the battle on October 16, 2022. Buddy’s wish was not to die in the hospital, and he did not.
He had a love of the outdoors and being outside. Our yard work was seemingly never-ending but he loved being out there and doing the yard work together. He had a natural gift for woodworking and he was good at it. I will just say Buddy had a love/hate relationship with the Saints and I will let it go at that.
Every morning I would ask him how he was doing and he would say “Well, I woke up.” Today he woke up made coffee, then called it good.
Lastly, Buddy was my partner for 44 years. He was a good man and we did everything together. So, he will be greatly missed. Not just by me, but by everyone who knew and loved him.
Buddy is survived by his wife Deborah P. Sinitiere; nephews Donnie Seiber (Lisa) of Hutchinson Island Florida, Troy Seiber (Erika) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Derek Seiber and partner “D” of St. Martinville and Steven Henry (Brandi) of Cypress, Texas; and nieces Jennifer and Megan Pepper of New Iberia, Victoria Castille Gooch of Orlando, Florida and Nicholas Castille of New Iberia.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents Junius and Florentine Stansbury Sinitiere; and one sister, Cyrillia Sinitiere Seiber Henry.